Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Molly Kilete, Abuja

The head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, led a thanksgiving service where prayers were held for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who survived a helicopter crash.

The vice president and all other passengers survived the crash in Kogi, on Saturday. Osinbajo, a law professor, is also a pastor of the RCCG. The church’s thanksgiving service for the vice president was televised and streamed worldwide.

In his sermon, Adeboye recalled his earlier statement that there would be no mourning in the congregations’ families this year.

”Would you please join me in thanking God that there is no mourning in our family this morning,” he told the congregation at the headquarters at the church at Ebute Metta, Lagos.

He also called for prayers for the forthcoming general elections.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a telephone chat with Osinbajo, hailed the vice president’s “resilience” over how he handled Saturday’s helicopter crash.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari praised Osinbajo for continuing with campaign activities despite the crash.

Buhari said it takes “tenacious spirit and amazing spiritual strength” to survive a helicopter crash “without being paralysed by its impact.”

“We give glory to Almighty God for sparing your life. I’m impressed by your tenacious spirit, which enabled you to continue on your campaign engagement, despite the shock of the crash.

“I’m proud of our partnership and your unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the service of Nigeria.

“That you proceeded with your engagements, despite the accident, is a testimony of your passion for service to country and a reflection of your admirable spiritual fervour. May God continue to protect you and all those on board with you, bless you and grant you more good health and long life to serve our country even more.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied rumours making the rounds that the crashed helicopter at kabba, Kogi State belonged to the service.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known, however, expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the vice president and other passengers and crew members involved in the crash.

Daramola, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the clarification became necessary as some “unscrupulous elements” had circulate a video showing the crash landing of a military helicopter, from an unrelated incident.”

The statement made available to Daily Sun reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to various reports in the media purporting that the Augusta AW139 Helicopter, which was involved in a mishap in Kabba, Kogi State yesterday, 2 February 2019, while conveying the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, belonged to the NAF or was from the 011 Presidential Air Fleet (011 PAF).

“Some unscrupulous/undiscerning individuals have even gone so far as to circulate a video showing the crash landing of a military helicopter, from an unrelated incident, which neither occured in Nigeria nor involved NAF or 011 PAF aircraft, portraying it as the one that crashed in Kabba.

“The NAF wishes to state categorically that the helicopter that crashed in Kabba does not belong to the NAF or 011 PAF. The owners/operators of the civilian helicopter, Messrs Caverton Helicopters, have already issued a statement on the matter.

“In addition, the military Dauphin Helicopter, painted in desert camouflage colour, seen in the video circulating on social media does not belong to the NAF and should not be misrepresented as belonging to the NAF. Accordingly, the general public is advised to disregard such erroneous information and the misleading video.

“The NAF joins the Nation in thanking God for sparing the life of our Vice President as well as other passengers and crew members involved in the mishap. We pray fo