Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB), has attributed the Vice President, Yomi Osinbajo’s helicopter crash to the grand design by the North to replace him with one of their own ahead of the presidential election.

Leader of the group Uchenna Madu, who disclosed this in Owerri, further warned the VP to be very careful about northern agenda.

Madu further claimed that God has just given the vice president the last chance to speak up on injustice being done to Christians in the country. According to Madu “this is the last chance given to the vice president by God; he cannot continue to keep quiet and watch various atrocities being meted to Christians; God knows why he has saved his life.

“He cannot continue to watch while other zones perish in the hands of one zone; the vice president is a Christian and a pastor; he knows the implication of keeping quiet on matters like this; so he should be very careful.”

Madu said: “In 2015, the northerners could not completely have their way because Tinubu was there; now if Osinbajo is not careful, the northerners will have their way to prepare the country for an Islamic state.”