Tragedy befell the Nigerian Airforce when one of its men identified as Umar, a co-pilot of a helicopter had his head chopped off by the rotor of the craft which he apparently, hitherto flew.

The incident was said to have happened in the evening of Saturday in Bama, Brono State when the helicopter malfunctioned.

The affected officer was said to be part of the NAF team on counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

According to an eye witness, the victims was said to be passing through the area where the helicopter was parked with its rotor swinging when the said incident happened.

The airman was killed instantly with his head severed.

According to the source, the said helicopter was taken to the base immediately for checks while the body of the deceased was taken away preparatory for burial.

The source said the family of the affected officer had to be informed of the development before he would be buried.