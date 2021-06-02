From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Ondo governor, Segun Mimiko, has said posterity will judge President Muhammadu Buhari based on his ability to tackle the present security challenges ravaging the country.

Mimiko stated this, yesterday, while speaking at the 71st birthday ceremony/ public presentation of the autobiography of the former chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Joseph Akinlaja, entitled “Labour, politics and grace” in Abuja.

The former governor, who stated that the country is perching precariously at the precipice, noted that President Buhari has an opportunity to determine his legacy.

According to him, President Buhari will not be remembered by the kilometers of railway gauges built by his administration nor the Second Niger Bridge, but by his ability to tackle insecurity across the country.

“Whether we like it or not, we are perching at the precipice and anybody that does not recognize it must probably be living in Saturn or outer space. This country is perching on precipice and all men of Goodwill must rise to pull the country back, creating narrative, moderation, the time call for it.

“At the end of the day the bulk stops at the table of Mr. President, and I call Mr. President he’s a executive President of this country and I say with all respect now, that you can determine your own legacy and legacy can also be imposed on you.

“I dare say, and with all sense of responsibility, that Mr. President will not be judged by the number of kilometer of standard guage railway, history will not judge his accomplishment through the Second Niger Bridge, but to what extent he rides up and addresses insecurity in our nation. This is the time to face our challenges as a nation and we shall conquer.”

Mimiko, while lauding the contribution of Akinlaja, who is also former deputy president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), to the politics of the country, charged the labour movement to get involved and fill ideological gap in the politics of the country.

“The point I am making is that, there’s a lacuna in the political conversation in this country, that is ideological lacuna. And to my mind, Labour is in a very good position to occupy that space, because these are fundamental issues…”