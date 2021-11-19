From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said that Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, may learn his fate in the next one week.

The minister who was this week’s guest on the ministerial press briefing organised by the presidential media team at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday, said his ministry will follow due process in dealing with matters concerning the national football players and the technical staff.

He said he would wait for the report from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) on the performance of the team in the recent matches, review it before taking necessary action.

Dare who was responding to a question whether Rohr had been sacked or asked to resign, said that he could not speak much on the matter, but assured that that the NFF report will be ready by next week, saying that the ministry will act based on its content.

He, however, vowed that the Super Eagles must qualify for Qatar 2022 as everything will be done to ensure that.

