From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

In a weird display of cruelty and utter disregard for human lives, gunmen, last week, stormed a number of farming communities in Taraba State and left them in utter ruins.

The affected communities, which came under siege on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, are Binnari and Jeb Jeb, all in Karim Lamido Local Government. As at last count, 20 members of these communities, including women, were gunned down while several others were injured and hospitalised.

Besides, the gunmen razed down several structures and farmlands in the communities, destroying harvested produce such as maize, beans and groundnuts. A member of one of the affected communities, spoke to Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity: “Our villages share a boundary with Plateau State and these gunmen entered from that axis.

“They came to steal and to kidnap. Recently, they came for the usual raid, but were dislodged by our local vigilance group. During the bitter encounter, about two weeks ago, seven of them were killed, while the survivors among them escaped with the corpses of their members.

«We thought that that it was over, that would teach them a good lesson and make them to leave us alone.

“This last attack happened very early in the morning on Wednesday. In fact, most members of the community were still in their bed.

“I remember going out early to use the bush, when I started hearing gunshots. At first, I thought it was just an armed robbery incident or kidnappers were trying to abduct someone. But then I realised that the gunshots were getting louder and louder. I knew something was truly wrong.

“There was serious panic everywhere as several of our people fled in different directions for safety. I think there must have been contingent of these gunmen, shooting at the same time, because even the ground was vibrating.

“The gunshots lasted for about two hours before it subsided. I think the local vigilance group stepped in and again, the killers ran away on their motorcycles after so much damage.

“So far, we have recovered about 20 bodies. Some others were seriously injured- taking medication at different locations. There are some people we have not been able to account for yet, but the search is on.”

A victim, Danjuma Yakubu, told Daily Sun: “We are not at war with anybody. All we do is farm and live our lives as best as we could. What happened on that day is still like a dream to me.

“I was in the house with my wife when the shooting begun. So, I asked her to wait while I tried to see what was happening. When I saw that there were too many people shooting and the kind of chaos outside, I decided that it was best for us to make a run for it like most people were doing.

“We ran out into the bush, running low to the ground. Unfortunately, my wife was shot and killed instantly. I nearly died too as the shooter seemed to have noticed us both and was aiming at us directly.

“As we speak, I am still trying to come to terms with the fact that my wife is no more. I know that we would all die some day but why not allow God to take people’s lives when He wants?”

The fresh attack was successful largely because of the absence of any form of security personnel in the two affected communities. “As I speak, there are no policemen or soldiers in Binnari, but we were told that soldiers were on their way,” said one of the villagers.

He told Daily Sun: “Our people are at the mercy of God, no security, no soldier, no police. What is happening in our community is worse than what is happening in Zamfara State.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to draft soldiers to Binnari before the village and the entire villages around are wiped out.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Usman, said his men have been deployed to the area. He assured residents that the police would do everything possible to protect life and property.