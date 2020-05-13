Lille sporting director, Luis Campos has predicted that Victor Osimhen will play for a top three club in the world.

Though the famous Portuguese talent spotter had not revealed the identities of the three clubs, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were the top three teams in Europe as at March 12, 2020, based on the UEFA team ranking.

Only top La Liga and Premier League clubs can afford to sign Osimhen due to Lille’s inflated asking price of more than €80 million for the striker before the coronavirus outbreak.

The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the teams reportedly battling for his signature, following a breakthrough season in France that saw the Nigerian scored 18 goals in all competitions.

“For me, Victor Osimhen is a very high level player, who will undoubtedly finish in a top three club in the world,” Campos said on Quarentena Da Bola via lepetitlillois.com.

“He has the potential, the desire to learn, the physical, mental, cognitive aspect, which is extraordinary and I am sure he will play at the top.

“I can guarantee that he will play in the three biggest clubs, if he has no injuries.”

Signed from Sporting Charleroi for a fee of €12 million in August 2019, Osimhen is under contract with Lille until the end of the 2023-2024 season.