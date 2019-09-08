I looked at Kaycee in surprise, what is this, I wondered. “Why are you staring at me in surprise? This issue with Rick and Dennis is becoming worrisome,” Kaycee said in chagrin. I know Kaycee is right but I don’t want anyone stressing me, this issue with Rick and Dennis isn’t something I have the energy to process right now, I mused but then a tiny voice within whispered back, ‘so when do you intend processing?’ The truth is I am afraid, yes afraid of the unknown.

If only I can see the future then I will know what to do but I am not God! I thanked Kaycee for her concern and asked her to keep me in her prayers. Sometimes that is all that is needed, prayers, especially when you are confused. Don’t get me wrong, prayers should always be first in all we do so God guides us aright. I am a typical example of ‘you can take the girl out of the church (physical building) but you can’t take the church (spiritual) out of the girl’. I was discharged by evening and Jasmine insisted on not just picking me but making sure I had bed rest by staying with me till the following day.

Thankfully the sources of my stress neither called nor showed up as I kept expecting them to pop up anytime. “Don’t worry darling, stop looking around like a fugitive. None of them will dare show their faces here if they do not want to see the worst of me,” Jasmine said darkly. I am so grateful for such an amazing and understanding friend, what will I have done otherwise.

The week was pretty busy for me as usual but I didn’t see Rick or Dennis neither did they call, I felt a relief that I had not felt for a while when I still hadn’t heard from them after 3 days.

Warien Rose Foundation belongs to an Organisation called AML/CFT CSO Forum meaning Anti-money Laundering, Counter Financing Terrorism Civil Society Organisation and it is the civil arm of GIABA, a specialised Institution under ECOWAS that deal only with money laundering and financing of terrorism issues.

It is a West Africa Regional body and a few weeks back there was dissolution of the Regional Executives and the Country Chapters. Yours truly emerged Chair of the Nigerian Chapter and the acting Regional Chair. Before now I have been Regional Manager in the last 3 years and still maintain the position. Yes, it is exactly what you are thinking; Nigerian Chair, Regional Manager and Acting Regional Chair of the Region.

I know it sounds like I am taking on too much but the truth is most of the roles are over lapping and so it is not as tedious as you may be thinking. We had a Stakeholder’s Meeting with various Government Agencies, it was a huge success and now we are preparing for another with those in the Entertainment Industry. Money laundering and financing of terrorism has left a huge dent on the very fabric of our financial status as a Country and ignorance of how these crimes affect us as a Society has been part of our problem. It is about time we all join hands and save our beloved Country.

We can’t continue to bury our heads in the sand like the proverbial ostrich and behave like what is happening around us does not concern us. “Hello earth to Tobs, should I be worried?” Jasmine asked as she sauntered into my office, jolting me back to the present. Has any of them called or made an appearance?” Jasmine asked as she gazed at me pointedly. “Who are you talking about Jaz? I asked feigning ignorance. “Rick and Dennis of course! Who else will I be talking about?” She asked sarcastically. “Oh so you really had something to do with it? I was wondering why my phones have been silent in spite of the incident that happened in front of Dennis, he didn’t call to check up on me.

Hmmn so what did you tell them?” I asked curiously. “I told both of them to stay away from you if they didn’t want our ancestors to go after them and the god of thunder to strike them dead if they so much as thought about you,” Jasmine said in one breath, I least expected that tirade and after a blank stare I squealed “Jasmine!” and we both erupted in laughter.