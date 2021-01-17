The dust eventually settled after a few minutes, I was not happy. I went back to ‘my room’ followed by Kaycee. “Tobs are you okay?” Kaycee asked in concern as soon as she closed the door and I went to stand tensely by the window. Okay? How can I be ok? Too many things had gone wrong. I knew I had hurt Zara’s feelings but she had it coming. “No I am not okay Kaycee, it’s either the whole world has gone mad or I am crazy,” I said suddenly feeling suffocated, I needed to get out of Bola’s House. I hurriedly stuffed my things into my small carrier bag and against Kaycee’s protest I left without telling the girls. I knew I was behaving badly, like a recalcitrant child but for some reason I couldn’t help myself. I felt like throwing a massive tantrum.

Domestic Violence Anonymous cannot hold his January due to the second wave of corona virus. I could not discuss other plausible solutions with the Girls because of the way I left things off when I stormed out of Bola’s place, they were still angry with me. It was a busy week, I went to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to meet with Mr Opaleye, so I can get information on the Cooperative Warien Rose Foundation wants to start for Women. We have a lot of hard working women that come to the Foundation every day to solicit for funds for their Businesses so the Cooperative will give them a chance to stand on their own two feet.

I had completely forgotten that I had promised to see Dennis during the week so when he showed up on Wednesday afternoon I was caught unawares. “Hey Tobs, I have a party tonight and will like for you to accompany me,” Dennis said with a lopsided grin as he walked into my office. “Party? In the middle of the week?” I asked curiously. “Yes, so?” He asked mildly. “I was just wondering who will want to have a party in the middle of the week, more over what happened to social distancing?” I asked in wonder my mind racing to give an excuse and thankful I remembered the Government directive on social gatherings.

I also really wasn’t in the mood and I hadn’t mended fences with the Girls. Jasmine and Bola were both out of town on a business trip, Zara was not taking my calls (understandably so) and Kaycee was busy with Church activities. I didn’t like the ‘lingering crises’. I will take out time to see Zara, I know she is very hurt by my actions. Perhaps I over reacted, I mused. “There you go drifting off into a world of your own again. Hello, earth to Tobs, you do know I am still here, right?” Dennis asked snapping his fingers in my face. “Do not worry all protocols concerning covid will be observed, it is strictly for less than 10 people in a very spacious Hall and no close physical contact,” Dennis explained gravely. “Oh sorry, what time is your party and what is the dress code?” I asked reluctantly wondering what kind of party it will turn out to be.

It was obvious I couldn’t escape it. It turned out to be a black tie affair. Thank goodness I had a lot of formal attires in my closet; it shouldn’t be too hard to choose a suitable dress. I was ready by 7.00pm dressed in multi strap, faux wrap, slinky, black party dress in a soft spandex jersey fabric, a sheer illusion V-neck which added a flirty touch.

My make-up was minimal and I wore drop earrings. I felt confident when I looked in the mirror and even felt better when Dennis’s appreciative gaze went over my curves to the Christian Laboutin black heely pumps I wore. The party turned out to be a gathering of the rich and famous, organised by one of Dennis’s Clients, we were 20 in number and everyone maintained social distance, with the service boys wanting to drown us in sanitizers. He introduced me as a Colleague and friend which was fine by me and sort of a relief because it didn’t put any pressure on me.

It was a good place to network and Dennis encouraged me to do so but my mind was on the issue I had with the Girls. Simply put, it’s been a few days but I miss them and I vowed to make it right. It was a beautiful party, I smiled as I reclined into the car sit on the drive Home. It took me a minute to realise we were not heading for my House. What now?