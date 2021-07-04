The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged members of the public who have access to the media to help democracy to prosper in Nigeria by saying the truth.

The Senate President made the appeal in his keynote address at the Conference of Presiding Officers of the Nigerian Legislatures, which began in Abuja late on Friday with the theme “Public Perception of the Role of the Legislature: Post Legislative Scrutiny and Independence of the Legislature.”

Lawan spoke against the backdrop of the attack on federal lawmakers and the misinformation that followed the viral story on the leakage of rainwater from the roof of the National Assembly complex.

He said it was unfair to assume that the N37 billion that was initially budgeted for the rehabilitation of the National Assembly complex, but later slashed to N9.2 billion, had been embezzled by members of the National Assembly when the money was actually domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory budget.

“This is one demonstration and testimony of misperception of the legislature. As I speak, this is still going through the procurement process.

“But you know what, when there was leakage, some of those critics and haters and traducers of the National Assembly said the legislature had spent the money

