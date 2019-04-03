Okwe Obi

The lack of well-constructed bus stops in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been a challenge to residents leading to the increase in indiscriminate parking by commercial drivers to pick commuters.

From Area I to Banex down to Gwarinpa, Wuse and Utako, there are no bus stops. Even the ones built by corporate organisations are either wearing out because of maintenance deficit or not even made use of.

The one at Utako is poorly built as the sun penetrates and even make it hotter. When it rains, splashes of water stream in, making it wet and uncomfortable, thereby pushing commuters into Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in search of refuge.

Even the ones that can be termed good have been taken over by political posters and weeds due to poor maintenance or planted in areas not really needed. At Berger in Wuse, the case is no different as petty traders seem to have transformed bus stops to shops, littering them with garbage.

Amaka Emeka, 30, a civil servant, narrated her experience.

“I came back late from work. Along Maitama, I had to stop by to see a friend when the rain began. There was no place for me to wait, and since most of the buildings had tall fences, I hid myself under a tree. It was not funny as the rain soaked me. I appeal to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to help construct bus stops.” she appealed.

An environmental specialist, Emeka Nomso, suggested to the FCTA to enforce cleanliness of the environment, especially bus stops. He said more bus stops should be built to help commuters: “There are little things that give a country a good image and look.

“In saner climes, things are done orderly. As far as I am concerned we do not have bus stops. Government should erect them and ensure that they are taken care of. It should have cover. Not the ones that would be open allowing dust in.”

“We cannot continue to blame the government for everything. Nigerians should take responsibility for public property. Not too long ago, I saw someone trying to pull a rod from a bus stop. Security agencies should deploy personnel to watch over them,” Emmanuel Ufo.v

Michael Idowu appealed to the FCTA to partner corporate bodies to assist in building bus stops with the belief that the work would be properly done.

“Government must not be the one to build them. It should partner corporation organizations to help as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).”