Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North, Sam Egwu, has raised the alarm over the activities of fraudsters using his name to defraud Nigerians online.

The senator in a press release made available to newsmen in Abuja, said he doesn’t operate any social media account and therefore warned Nigerians to be wary.

He said: “The attention of the public is hereby drawn to the fraudulent activities on the social media with accounts bearing the name of Senator Sam Egwu, senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district.

“These fake accounts are operated by dubious characters with the motive of defrauding and swindling unsuspecting members of the public.

“The public is hereby warned never to engage in any transaction with any account bearing the name of Senator Sam Egwu as he does not operate a social media account except the official Facebook page-Sam Egwu official which is used to disseminate information on his activities in the Senate only.

“It should be noted also that the office of His Excellency does not and can never discuss jobs, contracts or any financial transaction whatsoever on social media.

“Therefore, the public is warned to stay away from any social media account bearing the name of His Excellency as whoever transacts with such an account does so at his own risk.”