Ekejiuba Paul aka Paul Scata, whose comedy skits mainly focus on women related issues, has bemoaned the challenges of constantly playing female characters.

Blessed with good looks, height and fantastic sense of humour, Scata is well known for his skits such as Brestilola, Pragya and Natasha. However, versatile as he is, his major problem is getting advances from men, most especially, homosexuals.

“When shooting with my (fake) big boobs, men often mistake me for a woman. Also, homosexuals always harass me thinking I am one of them. I also get advances from females. It has not been easy living in both worlds. Even when shooting my skits with female costumes, I struggle to stay in character. In fact, most times, my breasts burst and I have to start all over,” he lamented.

On his parents’ reactions seeing their son decked in female costumes and acting with full breasts like a woman, Paul Scata said: “My father died a month ago, but when he saw me wearing wig for the first time, he was shocked and confused. He summoned me and asked if I wanted to become Bobrisky. I had to take my time to explain to him that it was just for comedy skits, and that I am straight. After the shoot, I took the clips to him to see and vet. He liked it and started supporting me. And for my mother, she has always been my backbone.”