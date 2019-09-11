Gloria Ikegbule

Adekunle Aladejobi, a real estate agent, is in a critical health condition. The 48-year-old man is suffering from kidney failure. To stay alive, he urgently needs N12 million for an urgent kidney transplant in India.

Adekunle was diagnosed with kidney failure at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos in 2017. Since then, he has been going for dialysis thrice weekly for between N60, 000 and N78, 000 per session. According to the indigene of Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, he has sold all that he had worked for – plots of land, cars and more in the search for a cure.

His wife, Mrs Mariam Aladejobi recounted that prior to her husband’s diagnosis, he was diligently attending to his responsibility as the father of the house from his thriving real estate business. Things have since nose-dived for the family following his health challenge, making the woman the breadwinner of the family and nurse of her husband.

A medical report from Gbagada General Hospital signed by Consultant Nephrologist, Dr. A. A Busari says after thorough clinical and biochemical evaluation on Mr Adekunle Aladejobi, he was diagnosed to have acute chronic kidney disease secondary to Hypertension, necessitating series of initial salvage haemodialysis sessions.

“However, renal function didn’t improve significantly and he is now being managed as a case of End Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD).

“Patient is presently placed on three times weekly maintenance haemodialysis and may require eventual renal transplant, among other renal care. Kindly accord him all necessary assistance,” the report stated.

Adekunle said failure to go for his regular dialysis usually leads to a crisis during which he would be unable to breathe very well. He would eventually slip into coma. He added that he has passed the compatibility test between himself and the donor, and would need N12 million for a transplant in India.

“Malfunctioning of my kidney always brings about shortage of blood. I usually take one or two pants of blood three times in a week. I seek your financial assistance to help me go for a kidney transplant which was proffered as the lasting solution to my illness. I am between life and death. Please help me to live again.

“This condition has really affected my finances. It has stopped me from going to my office to look for my daily bread. I have four children. My responsibility to their education, among other responsibilities, has been affected due to my condition.

“Honestly it’s not easy at all; that is why I want people to help me financially. Nigerian should please save my life so that I can take care of my wife and the children,” he explained.

Adekunle can be reached on 0803 472 3263. His First Bank account number is 3061666253, and the account name is Adekunle Owotomo Aladejobi,.