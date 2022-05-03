Governor of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has said help is on the way to suffering Nigerian workers and masses.

In a goodwill message to Nigerian workers released on his behalf by Bola Bolawole, spokesperson of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, Emmanuel said the suffering of Nigerian workers have not gone unnoticed and their cries for help have not gone unheard.

“Tell Nigerian workers, indeed all Nigerians, that help is on the way. I have been moved by the cries of our people to join the presidential race.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“My passion is to bring my capacity and capability to bear on the economic life of this country to turn around a comatose economy to the benefit of all Nigerians.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I am trained. I am tested. I understand the economy. I know the various languages it responds to. My track record in both the private and public sector bears me out,” he said.

Emmanuel called on Nigerian workers to stop agonising and bemoaning their situation and circumstance but should, henceforth, organise behind a man who can turn poverty into prosperity and restore the country’s lost glory.

“I know what to do to arrest the slide in the value of the naira to escape the debt trap that is strangulating the economy and to create jobs,” he said.