From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A chairmanship aspirant for Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State, Yusus Idris Amoke, has called on Governor Nasir El-Rufai to save the All Progressives Congress (APC) from collapse by unpatriotic elements within the party.

Amoke also alleged there was no APC primaries election in the local government though the party claimed to have scheduled same for the last Saturday to get ready its candidates ahead of June 15 local government election across the 23 local government areas of the State.

Amoke told journalists in Kaduna Sunday night that there were all manners of irregularities contrary to the set guidelines for the primaries in the party’s constitution.

To Amoke, “there was no communication to the aspirants whether there would be no indirect or direct primaries. We didn’t know if polling units were going to be used. We didn’t know if the ward collation centres would be used for the primaries or not.

“We did not know whether every voter will use ballot boxes or queued behind their preferred candidates. All these information were kept away from us.

“A day to the acclaimed primaries, my campaign organisation wrote a former complain letter to the state secretariat of our great party and copied all stakeholders including the Nigerian Police Command in Kaduna as well as the DSS Director in the State.

“We also noticed there was no certified voter’s register which means voter’s accreditation is impossible. No certified election result sheet made available for the said exercise.

“On the purported election day even though we are not aware, we only got the information on social media. But, as loyal members of the party, we still went ahead to send delegate to distribution centres of election materials where we discovered that the result sheet was missing in all the 12 wards in my local government. That kept us wondering should there be election.

“If all these are put together, it means there was no election at all. And if there was an election, there was no result sheet and if there was no result sheet, where would stakeholders like agents, security, returning officer append their signature?

“We want to urge our party to stick to the tradition of democracy and not to take us back to the same thing the PDP was doing because that will not be to our advantage.

“We call on APC leadership both at the State and national levels to immediately fix a new date for the conduct of the chairmanship primary election for the Kaduna North local government.

“We have a lot of confidence in our party most especially on Malam Nasir El-Rufai who has been a man of innovations and creativity. With him as our governor, we are confident that justice will be served in this case”, he said.