Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has charged student leaders in the state to help the police command in its fight against cultism across campuses in Ogun.

Ebrimson, who attributed the major cause of violent crimes in the society to cultism and noted that the greatest security challenge confronting the state is cultism, gave this charge while addressing representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), among others who met with him at his office at the Command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The meeting was facilitated by the state government through the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi.

The CP, while responding to the students’ allegation of ill-treatment by operatives of the State Police Command, said the student leaders must support the police with vital information that would help in fighting cultism and other criminal acts in the State.

“I want to unequivocally say that I dissociate myself from whomever that says there is a bad relationship between the police and the students. We (police) are here to protect every one of you (students). We are here to make sure that you carry out your studies without any hindrance. We want to give you space, an environment that is very conducive for you to learn, graduate and leave.”