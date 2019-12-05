Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Body of Retired Head of Local Government Administration (BORHOLGAS) in Ogun State, has sent a petition to state Governor Dapo Abiodun , complaining of over eight years of unpaid gratuities.

This SoS was contained in a statement signed by the Social/Publicity Secretary of the body, Kayode Ekundayo, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Thursday.

According to Ekundayo, the local government retirees were last paid their entitlements in August 2011.

The body, said most of its members, comprise of ageing, ailing and dying individuals who are in dire straits due to lack of funds.

“While we are not unmindful of the general economic situation, the body passionately appeals to the Governor to see to the consolidation of the monthly pension and the payment of gratuity to the local government pensioners which has been in arrears for eight years,” BORHOLGAS stated.

The body, however, commended Abiodun for the pace at which his administration is changing the face of the state, especially infrastructural improvements in public schools.