Viruses are one of the main hazards for humans and animals. They are some piece of “bad news” wrapped in a protein coat. Viruses cannot reproduce on their own, and so when they enter in the living body they redirect body’s metabolism to produce large copies of their genome and proteins. Thus producing the next generation. Needless to add, that diseases caused by these viruses are very difficult to tackle even with the help of available antiviral medications. As is with the case of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. So the aim of this article is to explore some of the complementary measures that may help tackle this deadly disease.

But before then, let’s see the mode of operation of these tiny creatures that have thrown the whole world in a state of pandemonia.

The coronavirus can invade your body when you breathe it in (after someone coughs/sneezes nearby) or you touch a contaminated surface and then your face. It first infects the cells lining your throat, airways and lungs and turns them into “coronavirus machines” that spew out huge numbers of new viruses that go on to infect yet more cells.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, fatigue and a dry cough. Some patients may experience aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Current estimates of the amount of time between infection and the onset of symptoms (incubation period) ranges from one to 14 days. Most infected people show symptoms within five to six days. However, infected patients may not display symptoms despite having the virus in their system.

To date, there is no vaccine and no medicine for COVID-19. However, some complementary remedies can provide comfort and alleviate symptoms of the disease. Some people who escaped from the snare of this disease have taken time to share their personal experiences pointing out what worked for them. Prominent modes of action against these viruses were inhibition of viral entry and its replication in host cell.

And some of the impressive botanicals with antiviral activity which may help include-

Basil– This common kitchen herb as well as sage, garlic, cinnamon and oregano have powerful antiviral effects against numerous viruses that cause infections in humans. Studies have shown supplementation of basil extract significantly increased levels of helper “T cells” and natural killer cells, both of which are immune cells that help protect and defend your body from viral infections. From ancient medicine, pepper soups made with these spices are known to take care of flu, which you know are caused by viruses. You may also brew them together or singly. Take as tea and gargle every six hours.

Peppermint– Is known to have powerful antiviral qualities and commonly added to teas, extracts, and tinctures meant to naturally treat viral infections.

Its leaves and essential oils contain active components, including menthol and rosmarinic acid, which have antiviral and anti-inflammatory activity. This herb is highly aromatic and is known to reduce high fevers. Drop some essential oil in a basin of freshly boiled water and inhale or better still have a steam bath of your chest region. You can also inhale peppermint oil by sniffing the bottle directly or adding a few drops of oil to a cotton ball or handkerchief. This method helps clear your nasal passages so you can breathe better.

Ginger– Extracts, teas, and powders, will greatly help you for good reason. It is one of the basic ingredients added to natural formulations to alleviate possible symptoms of cold. And it is said that mild cases of COVID-19, have a lot in common with the symptoms of the common cold. Take a cup of ginger tea 2-3 x daily to help relieve dry cough, running nose, chills and clear your airways.

Dandelion – Though widely regarded as weeds, dandelion has been studied for multiple medicinal properties, including potential antiviral effects. Added to its antiviral properties, is appreciable content of magnesium and potassium. One of the cases l followed online narrated how these two minerals were administered to him intravenously. To be sure he had plenty of vitamins. You don’t have to wait till you come down with coronavirus, before you build up your arsenals. Begin today to drink and cook with dandelion. In fact try to increase your vegetable intake now, more than ever. Other beneficial greens are spinach, pumpkin (leaf and seed), kale etc.

Phyllanthus spp. – A powerful anti-malarial addition also possesses antiviral activity which may help attack viruses, including COVID-19 at every stage of their life cycles. Concentrations of Azadirachtaindica (neem, doganyaro) another powerful anti malaria has been shown to have direct relation with antiviral activity. Findings from research reveal coronavirus to have similar symptoms as “bad” malaria fever. So for me, I will recommend a combination of plant species which have been successfully used to treat malaria, such as morinda, nauclea, lemongrass, terminalia, bitter leaf etc.

Mushroom- Some species of mushrooms have been found to contain multiple antiviral chemicals. You can buy some from grocery stores. If you prefer; you can get the supplements. Astragalus is also very beneficial and many antiviral formulations have it listed amongst the ingredients.

Echinacea – This herb supports the immune system and has a direct anti-viral action against colds and viral bronchitis. Preparations that include both the roots and the flowering tops are the most effective at helping the body resist the viruses.

It is now no news at all that COVID-19 is highly infectious and deadly too. In addition to the botanicals recommended above, it is imperative that you protect yourself and others from infection by doing the following:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing (using your elbow).

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

Refrain from smoking and other activities that weaken the lungs.

Practice physical distancing by avoiding unnecessary travel and staying away from large groups of people.

Ebola came and passed….this too will pass. Let’s stay safe!