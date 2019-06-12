Emma Njoku

Arrive Alive, a health care firm that specialises in diagnostics and imaging services, has introduced a scheme that offers health support to the needy and less privileged.

Code-named HELPWENA, an acronym for “Healthy people, wealthy nation,” the initiative targets about 10,000 Nigerians resident in Lagos for accessible and affordable health care.

Coordinator of the project, Onafemi Ukiri, said the mission of HELPWENA is “to continually harness all avenues and mediums of promoting accessibility to standard quality health care across every nook and cranny of the nation through education and provision of access to health care, while actively collaborating and partnering visible health care service platforms, well-meaning citizens and corporate Nigeria.”

Ukiri said coupons for the health initiative will be on sale for three months, while the service access period will last till the end of the year, a validity period of six months. He said the initiative has received active endorsement of the Nigeria Medical Association, Lagos State chapter.

Head, Business Development Brand and Strategy, Arrive Alive Diagnostics and Imaging Services Limited, Dr. Mario Adelaja, said unless citizens helped one another to take urgent action, Nigerians will all become witnesses to the “greatest waste of lives and talents in a wealthy country, in which majority of citizens live in abject penury.