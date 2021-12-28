By Henry Uche

To many Nigerians, the sovereign state of China has offered tremendous help to Nigeria, particularly as the Asian giant regularly lends money to Nigeria.

However, the extent to which China has helped Nigeria and its implications towards the socio-economic development of the country remains a subject of argument and great concern to many other citizens, especially the indigenous entrepreneurs and industrialists.

In a unanimous voice, the Hospital Equipment and Medical Devices Dealers Association of Nigeria (HEMDDAN) took a different stand and bemoaned the level of leverage, privilege, freehand which the Chinese businessmen and women enjoy in Nigeria, while Nigerians in China would never enjoy such over there.

Speaking at its 2021 annual general meeting in Lagos, the national president of HEMDDAN, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, said Chinese businessmen in the hospital equipment and medical devices dealers sub-sector were making double profits by selling same products in Nigeria which they had already sold to Nigerian importers in their country.

His words: “We go to China and buy products, the same Chinese company would set up a subsidiary here and sell the same product through their agents…”