Global Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of One Smart Star International, Hemy Tzubary, will be in Nigeria from today November 18 to Friday 22, 2019.

The visit comes at a time the country is experiencing improvement in business climate and a renewed interest in investment. Tzubary’s visit is preparatory to the launch in Nigeria of the Smart Number Service.

The smart Number Service when launched will revolutionise how citizens using modern technology can seamlessly interface with businesses and significantly improve corporate communication experience while also supporting security and law enforcement agencies in the fight against violent crimes.

The new technology will also significantly impact how citizens participate in the governance process and access government services.

The Smart Number Service which is currently being used in about 75 countries, integrates the Star number and Visual IVR technologies, as a revolutionary communication tool that unifies all communication platforms such as Phone line, WhatsApp, Website, e-mail, sms, VIVR, mobile, Viber, Post, social media, videos, youtube, among others under a single 4 digits number.