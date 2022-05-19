By Merit Ibe

Henkel Nigeria, maker of WAW and Nittol laundry detergents, has won the prestigious National Quality Excellence Award as the Best in Class Quality Cleaning Soaps Production Company of the Year.

The 2022 awards ceremony, held in Lagos , was organised by the Allied Integrated Promotion and Management Limited, a frontline Quanlity Assessment and Promotion company had in attendance top government functionaries, CEOs and quality managers.

The event themed; ‘The Art and Science of Quality/Marketing’, explored the symbiotic relationship between human and science aspect of quality management.

The summit addressed soft skills, cultural consciousness and leadership offered alongside practical presentations, outlining leading-edge applications and technologies, which helped to bridge the gap between emotional and scientific intelligence and advanced the quality community’s national standing as a comprehensive resource for progress, innovation and excellence.

Receiving the award, Henkel’s Head of Quality, Elijah Egbedeyi, said the recognition is testament to the company’s commitment towards ensuring that their products are made from the highest quality standards. He added that Henkel Nigeria aims to develop Nigeria-centric brands and products that are backed by global German product quality and reliability standards.

In 2016, Henkel acquired Expand Global Industries Limited (EGIL). Since then, Henkel has continuously invested in the improvement of the production tools and the SHE standards in its Ibadan site. Thus, contributing to satisfy the local demand in products that combine high performance, reliability and quality.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Henkel Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to workplace safety, which has been an integral part of the company’s corporate culture for decades.

Roman Rylyk, Henkel Nigeria’s Plant Manager, said the detergent maker is fully aligned with the theme of the 2022 World Day for Safety and Health at Work; ‘Act together to build a positive safety and health culture’.

“At Henkel, our purpose is pioneers at heart for the good of generations. This is built from our roots and carries a long-standing legacy of innovation, responsibility, and sustainability into the future. Leveraging on the health and safety of our workers is central to the sustainability of our business.”

He said the company does this with the provision of a safe and healthy work environment for the workforce and the collaborative notion of one worker being responsible for the safety of the other.

“Safety is our utmost priority in our daily operations. We manage, design and operate our facilities to maximize safety, this includes continuous investment in the improvement of the production tools and SHE standards in our plant.”