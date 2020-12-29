By Zika Bobby

To mark the 2020 United Nations (UN) International Volunteering Day, staff of Henkel Nigeria visited His Heritage Home and Tabitha Home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

His Heritage Home is a transitional and care shelter for orphans and vulnerable children, while the Tabitha Home is a formal care and transitional home for orphans and vulnerable children.

Aliyu Jibril, Human Resources Manager Henkel Nigeria, who represented the managing director, Mr. Rajat Kapur said: “This year has been really tough for many Nigerians. Beyond the need to engage with our neighbours, Christmas is all about giving, hence, we have a responsibility to show how much we care for the most vulnerable amongst us, which are children. By helping put smiles on their faces, we believe we are making a difference in their lives and giving them a reason to hope for a better tomorrow.”

Chief Executive Officer of His Heritage Homes, Temilooluwa Moronkeji, thanked the management of Henkel Nigeria for the kind gesture. She said the gifts would go a long way in cushioning the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and harsh economy.

While receiving the gifts on behalf of Tabitha Home, its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Febishola Okonkwo, described it as a timely intervention which demonstrates that Henkel Nigeria is indeed caring, and prayed for the continuous progress of the company.