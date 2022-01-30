The Henley Business School in partnership with the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has awarded full and partial postgraduate diploma scholarships to five alumni of the AAAN Adcademy Masterclass programme.

This was announced at a virtual press conference held on Friday. The two recipients of the full scholarship include, Nkemdilim Monye, Account Planner, Imaginarium Marketing Communications and Sheriff Akinpelu, founder of Strategy Trybe, are poised to access postgraduate education at the Henley Business School valued at $7000 each while Joy Akemo Daniel of Agile Communications Ltd, Nabila Abdulmajeed of Imaginarium Marketing Communications and Abiona Elizabeth of Care by Zest will receive a 50 per cent scholarship.

Speaking at the event, President of AAAN, Steve Babaeko, stated that the scholarship was a result of a strong connection between AAAN and the Henley Business School, hoping that the scholarship would further deepen their partnership.

“This scholarship is a deepening of the relationship we started cultivating with the Henley Business School last year and we do not take the partnership for granted. I want to thank the Henley team for the scholarship,” he said.

Dean and Director of Henley Business School, Africa, Jon Foster-Pedley, stated that the institution had become an African business school of international standard.

He noted that the collaboration would build confident people who could match the standard anywhere in the world.