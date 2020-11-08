Organisers of the reality TV show, MTN Y’ello Star, have confirmed that Henley Business School will provide entrepreneurial training and coaching to contestants of the music programme, with Afrinolly serving as technical partner.

Speaking on the development, Professor John Board, Dean of Henley Business School, says,

“Henley is proud to be an international Business School, with 80,000 alumni from over 150 countries. We have a special relationship with Africa – over 6,000 alumni are from Africa, and we are proud to have five Alumni Chapters in Africa. Not only is Henley one of the top business schools graduating nearly 1,000 students per year, we have run programmes in 15 other countries in the continent. The partnership with Afrinolly Creative Hub in Nigeria is a very important step to our ambition to build the people, who build the businesses that build Africa.”

Over 10,000 submitted entries for the show. However, only 16 contestants who have made it through a series of auditions will make it into the MTN Y’ello Star hub where their skills and talents will be sharpened, with the business acumen and skills needed to sustain a successful career on a global stage.

Henley Business School, Afrinolly Creative Hub and the Stephen Budd Music Management, through the ‘Nigeria Creative Industry Catalyst’ project will provide a creative talent incubator, which includes a series of entrepreneurship master-classes and six months of extensive coaching to the contestants.

Commenting on the project, Richard Iweanoge, General Manager, Brand and Communications, MTN Nigeria, said: “The Y’ello Star project is unique. It is different from what the audience is used to from previous music talent programmes. It is a project initiated by MTN to empower the youths and launch their talents to the world. The show is designed to groom musical talents by providing a lifetime opportunity to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality. The partnership with Henley Business School, UK, will ensure adequate music training, creative entrepreneurship and incubation of all the contestants.”

On his part, Chike Maduegbuna, CEO of Afrinolly, says: “It is time for Nigerian music to take its rightful place in the global community. With partners like Henley Business School, Afrinolly Creative Hub is excited to bring our technical expertise into the discovery of emerging music talents, cultivating and helping them to grow. I am excited that Henley Business School is here to help us launch them onto a global stage.”