World’s best selling cognac, Hennessy and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a global expansion of their partnership, making Hennessy the “Official Spirit of the NBA” worldwide.

The multiyear agreement, which marks the league’s first-ever global partnership with a spirits brand, ushers in the next chapter of Hennessy’s relationship with the NBA and expands on the North American deal that was announced in February 2020.

“We are honored by the distinction as the first global spirit partner in the NBA’s history,” said Julie Nollet, Hennessy global CMO.

“The NBA is more than basketball, and Hennessy is more than cognac.

“We represent global communities, and this partnership empowers us to support a game and culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie despite the current challenges faced by fans around the world.

“We share the NBA’s core values of integrity, teamwork, respect and innovation, which are more powerful than ever as we work to inspire and unite people across the globe.”

“This partnership expansion marks an exciting milestone for the league as Hennessy becomes the NBA’s first-ever global spirits partner,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development. “We look forward to continuing to celebrate the game of basketball alongside this iconic brand and our fans around the world.”

The expanded partnership will tip off in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America with the launch of an adaptation of the “Hennessy x NBA: Lines” campaign that celebrates those who push the game forward.

The NBA is a global sports and media business with international presence in games and programming available in 215 countries.