From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has through the British High Commission in Nigeria condoled the Government and People of the United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Governor Sule expressed profound sadness while stating that history will remember her peaceful disposition and dignified lifestyle

In a letter written to Her Excellency Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Governor Sule said “I respectfully recognize her role as the beacon upon which the development of modern United Kingdom was built upon; so was her tireless effort at providing leadership and growing the membership of Commonwealth states”

He said “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nasarawa State I convey to you our beloved friend and the people of the UK our heartfelt condolences”

The Nasarawa State Governor adds that the immensely respected Queen will be sorely missed by all people of good conscience.

Nasarawa State enjoys the collaboration and support of the UK Government through programs like the UK Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility, the UK Trade and the Manufacturing Africa Program among others.