From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of state for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi , has said that available records has shown that medicinal plants have played a key role in the World Health care with about 80% of Africans depending on phytomedicine for the management of diseases such as malaria, sickle cell anemia, diabetes etc

He said this at the Nigerian- Chinese Herbal Medicine Awareness and Sensitization Campaign /Exhibition of Herbal Products yesterday, in Abuja,

The Minister who was represented by his Special Assistant, Barrister Abdulhadi Abddullahi, stressed that the growth of traditional medicine has slow down due to lack of standards and poor quality control of plants which he said needs to be fully addressed in order to secure the future development and harmonization of herbal medicines.

Abdullahi also stated that traditional medicine is part of the tradition and culture of each country where it is been practiced, in Nigeria he added, the practice of traditional medicine has been informal and the health care is managed by orthodox medicine, and therefore call for the need to reduce the fears of the traditional practitioners who feels alienated from the formal health care delivery system.

The ministry he said has one of her capital project in the department of Health and Biomedical Science which is geared towards the deployment of Natural Technology.

The technology he further stated is to develop, evaluate, and identified herbal recipes for the control, prevention and management of identified health ailments such as Epilepsy, Malaria, Sickle cell anemia and Trypanosomiasis etc in order to promote affordable health care services.

Abdullahi therefore assured the Ministry’s commitment in collaborations with all stakeholders in order to catalyze rapid development of traditional medicine practices, ensuring that a well trained educated Nigerian youth are integrated to promote entrepreneurship and sustainable succession management.

Earlier the President, Nigerian Youth Council Blessing Akinlosolu in his welcome address assured the country of the youths readiness with all relevant stakeholders involve in joining hands with the Federal State and Local Government to move the country forward with strong collaboration with the Chinese Government for the development of herbal medicine practice in the country.