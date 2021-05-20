By Doris Obinna

A traditional doctor of Global New Herbal Life (GNHL) has proffered herbal remedies as nature’s safest cure for most human ailments. She said the company’s 78 drugs are all without side effects.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, the traditional doctor and chief executive officer, GNHL, Funmi Lawrence-Ogidan, explained that while synthetic medicines almost always produce side effects in patients, herbal remedies have no side effects.

She said: “I have tried and tested both western and herbal medicines and I can tell you categorically that God has provided us with every single herb we need for our good health. The herbs that we have all around us will do us a whole lot of good work when we treat them right. Herbal medicines perform healing miracles in us.

“We haven’t reached that stage where western medicine would be totally replaced by herbal remedies for all ailments. Having alternatives helps us all. I believe that most western medicines originate from our own local herbs but with a lot of synthetic processes that deplete nature and produce side effects.”

She disclosed that she had the largest health farm and National Agency for Food Drug and Administration Control-certified factory for the production of herbal remedies in southwest Nigeria.

Lawrence-Ogidan, who is an indigene of Ile-Ife, Osun State, and a well-travelled tour operator, special education and entrepreneurship graduate, said GNHL was a certified member of the Nigerian Association of Medical Herbalists and National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners.

Explaining further, Ogidan said her passion for herbal remedies grew when she had to heal her protracted barrenness with herbs after western medical methods failed her.

“I had serious hormonal disorder that stopped me from getting pregnant for many years. I did in-vitro fertilization (IVF) severally. I was given different injections daily, but the minute I started using my own herbs, everything started going back to normal. To the glory of God, I had my own baby. It was normal delivery even at that age. There were no issues or complications at all with the pregnancy or after the delivery.

“GNHL has produced over 70 tried and tested ready-to-drink and ready-to-rub herbal remedies with stunning testimonials, details of which I shared as a trained traditional herbal doctor, including 90 and 100-year-olds. My trainers have entrusted ancient herbal secrets to me and that, mixed with science, GNHL has successfully elevated the production precision of nature’s herbal remedies, categorized into three; sex, health and beauty products.”

Her words: “Unlike before, when I used to suffer from malaria and fever often, we now have a one-time herbal cure and with our modern factory equipment and attending technology, we are able to do a lot of toxicology tests to ensure that our herbal remedies come in the right dosage. So now we produce in safe quantities and with NAFDAC-approved scientific quality that can be sold without reducing the component of herbs that we use.”