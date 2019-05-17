Herbalist in EFCC net for impersonating Femi Adeshina, MD NNPC

From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested a thirty-one year old Islamic Scholar/ Herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka for impersonating the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina among other prominent citizens.

The suspect with others who are still at large allegedly used the names of the senior government officials to scam a South Korean National, Keun Sig Kim under a pretence of getting him a license at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to enable him to purchase a

company.

The petitioner had paid over thirty million naira into the suspect’s account as a fee to get the license from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

According to him ” I transferred four thousand, two hundred and eighty-five united states dollars, Seventy-one cents only to the United Bank of Africa, account number 2107575870 in the name of one Jamiu Isiaka, an associate of Mr. Shola Adeshina. It is noteworthy that this account particulars have been provided severally for me to make a transfer to”

Isiaka during interrogation with the officials of the commission, however, claimed that he used the money as a sacrifice for the petitioner.

He claimed to have bought Vulture, Skin of elephant, the intestine of elephant, the skull of a lion, liver of gorilla, among others.

The suspect will soon be arraigned in Court while efforts are ongoing to get those who are still at large.