Migraine is the distressing and intense headache (usually only on one side of the head) often accompanied by a wide variety of symptoms, which indicate temporary disturbance of brain function, particularly of those parts of the brain that are concerned with seeing, speech and feeling. It is a reoccurring disorder in which headache may sometimes be mild and relatively bearable or severe and disabling.

Migraine can last for hours or days and is often preceded by depression or irritability and loss of appetite. In most cases, experts believe, the attacks are triggered by emotional tension. Studies indicate, however, that in some individuals, eating certain foods can set off a chemical reaction similar to that created by emotional stress. For some people, the commonest triggers are red meat, chocolate, dairy products, coffee, strong tea, white sugar, acid foods, animal fat and alcohol. These foodstuffs are thought to provoke attacks, either because they contain chemical substances, which affect the diameter of the blood vessels throughout the body and in the brain or simply because the person is allergic to that particular foodstuff. The food contains a component (an allergen) to which the person has become sensitive and has developed protective chemical defenses (antibodies). So whenever the person and the food come into contact, a reaction occurs that releases chemical substances that provoke symptoms.

Other factors, which provoke migraine:

Dietary habits: For instance, missing out a meal may bring on an attack, particularly a routine cooked meal. Taking a snack, especially unhealthy types may aggravate it too. Patients on strict diets and people on long fasting are said to have more frequent migraine.

Heredity: It is not unusual to find migraine present in at least one parent and one brother or sister of a patient with this disorder.

Environment: Hot weather, especially when the air is dry, upsets many migraine patients, and also a stuffy airless atmosphere, such as in a cinema or theatre, especially if it is polluted by cigarette smoke.

Blood pressure: It is a well-known fact that some people with raised blood pressure suffer from headaches. Someone who already has the tendency of migraines would experience more frequent and severe attacks in the presence of raised blood pressure.

Eye strain: Excessive close work causing eyestrain may aggravate migraine.

Traveling: Many aspects of traveling may trigger off migraine: fatigue, noise, heat, lack of regular meals and disturbed sleep.

Effects of hormones: A common cause of migraine in women is hormonal problem associated with the onset of periods or possibly menopause. Women are said to suffer from migraine more than men and this may be because of the effect of the chemical changes occurring with their monthly cycles.

Structural problems: A migraine can be brought about by structural problems in the neck or the spinal column leading to muscular or nerve problem.

Anxiety leading to tension is another common and potent trigger for migraines.

Some remedies for migraine relief are a follows:

Monodora myristica (ehuru-Igbo, awerewa-Yoruba, African nutmeg) – The spicy seeds are chewed and rubbed on the forehead to relieve migraine headache. The oil is also used as a local massage to reduce muscular and rheumatic pains of the joints.

Moringa oleifera – The leaves are rubbed on the forehead to relieve migraine headaches and pains. The leaves can also be pounded and soaked in ethanol for 7-14 days. This is strained and stored in an airtight container. Apply on forehead for instant relief of migraine and headache.

Passiflora edulis (passion flower)- This will ease the pain of an attack if they are taken at the first sign. Tea made from this herb will bring a sense of calm, relieve pains and muscular spasms. One teaspoon is to be infused in freshly boiled water for 30 minutes and taken before bedtime and be sure not to exceed recommended dosage. The strength needed will vary from person to person.

Tridax procumbens (coat buttons, agbarin in Yoruba) -The regular use of this herb either fresh or dry as infusion will often clear the migraines after a month or so of treatment.

Zingiber officinale (ginger) – The rhizomes are used for treating and relieving pains that accompany migraine headache. Take preferably fresh a teacup 2 X daily.

Cnestis ferruginea (ekoro-Yoruba, utu-nkita-Igbo) – Infusion of stem and leaves used as compresses is also useful for migraine headaches.

Mint: Drink hot mint tea when you feel a migraine is coming and allow your body to relax. Infuse 1 tablespoonful of the leaves in a standard teacup of boiling water for 15 minutes, sieve and add 5-10 mls of unadulterated honey.

Senna occidentalis (asuwon in Yoruba) – Seeds are roasted and powderised. Put and stir in a hot teacup of water and drink last thing at night to relax any tension left over from the day and ease you into sleep.

Milletia aboensis (kpukpu manya-Igbo) – The plant is useful in treatment of cold and migraine. The leaves are dried and taken as tea to relieve all pains associated with migraine headache.

Tea tree oil- Gently massage into tensed muscles. The oil will really relieve tension and migraine.

Sesame oil- Mixed with the seeds of Datura metel (gegemu or ewe ikan in Yoruba) is used as hair oil massaged with fingers properly unto the scalp, an hour before retiring to bed. This induces sound sleep, relieves headaches and exerts a mild sedative action. You can even have someone apply slight pressure to the tensed area of your neck and head. This would surprisingly relief the pressure and pain.

Honey- Is one remedy that is too simple, yet very effective. Take a tablespoon of pure honey as soon as you feel a migraine coming on. If the headache returns, follow with a second dose of honey and 3 glasses of water.

ALSO:

Eat a well-balanced diet. Increase the intake foods containing Vitamin B 12 and lecithin. Get a good night’s sleep as poor quality of sleep may trigger migraine. And try as much as possible to maintain a regular sleep schedule.

Take deep breaths every time you feel a migraine coming. Allow the tension to flow out of your body.