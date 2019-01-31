Cellulite is a lay term for unsightly looking dimples in various parts of the body. It is actually a condition where there is an infiltration of the subcutaneous fat cells by fluids and toxic wastes.

There are a lot of theories as to what causes cellulite; many experts believe that it is caused by a combination of factors including: one’s general lifestyle, diet, and lack of exercise, hormonal changes, obesity, aging and a build-up of the lymphatic system.

The lymph glands and tissues of the body can build up a residual amount of water and toxic substances in the body giving rise to cellulite. It consists of minerals that the body has not been able to handle, and other toxic materials the body has not been able to get rid of. It builds up in the fatty tissues and in the muscles of the body leaving a ridged, dimpled, flabby, unhealthy look. The accumulation is particularly on the outer side of the thighs, sometimes extending to the buttocks and gives rise to the nickname ‘orange peels’ on the account of the puckering characteristic which distinguishes cellulite from plain fat. This puckering is due to the fact the walls of the fat cells gradually grow thicker, with deposits of fibrous collagen, so locking in the fluid and toxins. It is also found on the backs of the arms, the abdominal area, and in the hips.

Cellulite affects women, almost exclusively, and there seems to be a definite connection with the hormonal balance. Some say that the female hormone, estrogen is the main culprit and the reason why men don’t get the embarrassing dimples. Estrogen encourages the storage of excess fat around those areas vulnerable to cellulite. Some experts say that the women’s bodies store excess toxins in and around these fat cells and that the build-up of these products worsens the appearance of cellulite.

Aging has also been labeled as guilty party, as the fibers that tightly hold a young woman’s skin together, shrink as one gets older. This causes increased pressure on the skin that squeezes fat, toxins and fluids outwards and around the skin fibers, resulting in the unsightly bulges on the skin surface that we call cellulite.

Many women who are overweight tend to have a higher chance of getting cellulite, than thin women. Those with sedentary lifestyle are especially vulnerable.

Though cellulite isn’t really dangerous, it not lovable either. And though not a disease, many may see cellulite just as a cosmetic problem, but I recognize it not only as a distressing condition in itself, but a sign of a more serious toxic state of the body, and an indication that the lymphatic system is sluggish and elimination in general less efficient. Whether or not cellulite is a disease, dimpling of the skin is a huge source of insecurity for women who have it and I believe they would also love to get rid of their cellulite if they could.

A lady who once had cellulite decided to work her garden by herself; she pulled weeds and engaged in other tasks that involved bending. She also changed her body from flab to good muscle tone in a year, living primarily on green drinks and vegetables and her (herb) teas, very little meat and very few other foods. Cellulite, with proper diet and exercise will just plain disappear all by itself.

You too can own a “dimple-free” skin with the following –

Lemon- you can start the day off refreshed and revitalized by drinking a glass of hot water with a squeeze of lemon. Don’t fail to stay sufficiently hydrated throughout the day.

Herbal teas – to help with this overall situation, we need to select herbs with a number of different properties: detoxifying, stimulating to the lymphatic system, hormone balancing, and possibly mildly diuretic. Treatment needs to be continued over some weeks or even months, depending on the severity of the cellulite, how long it has existed and how much one helps oneself with cleansing diet and change in life style habits.

Diuretic herbal teas– that assist in the elimination of the waste products and water from the tissues. Examples- dandelion, corn silk, horsetail, parsley, nettle, lemon peel; Mix equal quantities of the herbs and steep 1 tablespoon in a teacup of boiled water for 20 minutes. Strain and repeat 2 x daily.

Moringa- will generally support hormone system. Take a teaspoonful a minimum of two times a day. Oil extracted from the seed will serve as a good massage. Topically apply a compress made with Moringa oil, morning and evening or use an ointment or lotion made from the plant.

Grapefruit- dried grapefruit peel is added to herbal teas and of course the fruit is a healthy source of Vitamin C, a powerful vitamin when it comes to the restoration of skin structure. It’s essential oil help reduce the appearance of cellulite in problem areas like belly and thighs. The oil is used in massage blends as an astringent skin toner and to stimulate the lymphatic system. Grapefruit is also used as an astringent oil to treat fluid retention and improve skin tone.

The essential oils of Lemon, rosemary and lavender are also very beneficial. Massage affected area regularly.

Aloe vera – apply aloe extract topically, directly to the affected area to treat flabbiness. You can make a refreshing drink of the gel with fresh pineapple. Take half of a tumbler daily and your skin will be thankful.

Lemongrass steaming- the herb is brought to a boil, a blanket or towel is used to cover the body and the container in which it is placed. Steam from this herb will generate heat, stimulate perspiration thereby assisting in the elimination of those toxic leftovers of food that are deposited in the body as cellulite. This process also improves the complexion by opening the pores.

Dry skin stimulation using Luffa cylindrica (ogbo in Igbo) or a friction brush brings blood to the surface of the skin and is a form of exercise. Using a rough washing glove in the shower is also very helpful.

Massage oil for cellulite

2 tablespoonful lemon oil, ¾ tablespoonful of lime or grapefruit oil, 6 tablespoonful coconut oil or almond oil. Mix the essential oils together. The coconut or almond function as the carrier substances for the essential oils. Mix the essential oils and the carrier substance together. Massage daily to facilitate the removal of cellulite.

Avocado Pit Massage

Wash any flesh away from the avocado pit and use it to massage in circular motions the thighs, stomach, abdomen, and breast and even up to the throat.