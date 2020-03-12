Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 35-year-old herder, Danladi Damess has been convicted and sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s Court for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State.

The court presided over by a Chief Magistrate Isaac Ajim, convicted and sentenced Damess, a native of Doka village, Shandam local government of Plateau State on Wednesday but gave the convict an option of fine of N500,000 since he was a first time offender.

The trial chief magistrate, however, warned those who want to engage in livestock business in the state to either take the option of ranching their animals or stay away from Benue State.

He pointed out that the judiciary has a duty to protect the citizens against the violators of the law prohibiting open grazing in the state.

Earlier, prosecuting police officer, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor told the court that on March 9, 2020, the leader of the livestock guards in Gwer West LGA, Otor Emmanuel and his team while on patrol, saw the herdsman with cows grazing, and they arrested him for contravening section 19(2) of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

When the charge was read to him, the herder pleaded guilty to the charge and the trial magistrate handed down his judgement.

The convict was subsequently conveyed to Federal Correctional Centre in Makurdi where he is billed to either serve out his jail term or pay his fine to be free.