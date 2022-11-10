An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday sentenced a herderr, Abubakar Sidi, 30, to five years imprisonment for stealing 61 cows.

The convict, however, pleaded guilty to theft.

Delivering judgment, the Senior Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola held Sidi guilty as charged.

Babalola said, “the court will be lenient with him, especially as he asked the court to have mercy on him”.

The magistrate did not give the convict an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana said Sidi between 2020 and October 2022, stole 61 cows at Igbeti town worth N30 million property of Alhaji Abdullahi Sidi.

The police said the convict was arrested at about 4p.m in Kara market, Igbeti, when he took seven cows to sale.

Omilana said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390 (9) of the Laws of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)