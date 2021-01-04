From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A herder has been reported killed in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State for allegedly destroying a farm.

But security agency said the herder was grazing his cattle when he was killed by five suspects.

Confirming the incident, Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the five suspects have been arrested, and undergoing preliminary investigation.

“The military under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) has informed the Kaduna State Government of the killing of a herder while grazing in Matyei village, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.

“According to the briefing, troops responded to a report of a farm destroyed in the village on Sunday afternoon, and arrived the scene to discover that a herder, one Ado Hassan, had been shot dead by unknown persons.

“Initial investigations into the killing led to the arrest of three persons, and further investigations yielded two more arrests early this morning(Monday).

“The arrested suspects are undergoing preliminary investigation.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed dismay at the killing and sent condolences to the family of the herder, while praying for the repose of his soul.

“He urged citizens to eschew jungle justice and embrace recourse to the law in the face of any incursion or offence, and further tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the killing”. Aruwan stated.