Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

For grazing openly in Benue State, a 26-year-old Fulani herdsman, Umaru Bature, has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Bature, a native of Kanje Awe local government area of Nasarawa State was Tuesday sentenced by a Makurdi Chief Magistrate for grazing on Governor Samuel Ortom’s farm in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government area of the state.

Delivering judgement on Tuesday, Ajim said the prosecution has been able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the herdsman trespassed and grazed on Governor Samuel Ortom’s farm with 65 cows.

The trial Magistrate, while noting that he was satisfied that the guilt of the herder was established beyond reasonable doubt, sentenced him to one year in prison for the offence of criminal trespass and open grazing.

Upon hearing the plea for leniency entered on behalf of the herdsman by his counsel, Ayuba Andenira, he fined the herder the sum of N500,000 with an option of one year in prison.

The prosecution counsel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) Shaibu Anthony had earlier told the court that on May 12, 2020, Mr Umaru Bature was caught with 65 cows grazing on Governor Samuel Ortom’s farm in Gbajimba.

Prosecution counsel said Nature was caught by a team of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps led by the Unit Commander of Agro Rangers attached to the Governor’s farm, Adole Terwase.

Mr Shaibu told the court that the offence was contrary to section 342,348,of the penal code law of Benue State and section 19(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State, 2017.

He said while the herdsman was brought to the NSCDC headquarters in Makurdi for investigation, while the 65 cows were handed over to the Benue State Livestock Guards unit in Guma for sake keeping.

Mr Bature pleaded guilty to the charges of trespass and open grazing, he however told the court that he was not aware the farm belonged to Governor Ortom.

Also in the same court, two other herdsmen, Maimuda Ibrahim and Ardo Mallal Ruwaji all of Keana Local Government Area of Nassarawa State were also convicted and sentenced to one year in prison for the offence of criminal trespass and open grazing in Mbalagh Council ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Upon their plea for leniency, their sentences were reduced to a fine of N500,000 or one in prison in accordance with section 19(5) of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State 2017.