From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two persons were allegedly killed on Thursday morning by suspected herders in Owode-Ketu community, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The deceased were among the people who were allegedly ambushed and attacked by the herders along Owode-Ijoun-Tata Road around 5a.m.

According to a source in the town, corpses of the victims identified as Isiaka Apesin and Oguntosin Adebayo, were later discovered in the bush and they had been evacuated by the police from Eggua Divisional Police headquarters.

The source further told Daily Sun that the victims of the early morning attack were shot in the chest and head regions, respectively by the attackers.

Speaking with Daily Sun, on the incident, Youth Leader of Owode-Ketu town, Sina Olaleye, said the duo were on their way to the market when they were ambushed and killed.

He confirmed that the corpses had been evacuated by the police. He, however, lamented the incessant attacks by the herders and called on the state government to rescue Ketu people from the menace of violent herders.

Olaleye added that the attackers were later located by the police in the bush with assault rifles and other dangerous weapons, but the police were unable to arrest them.

The Baale of the town, Reverend Sanya Fabuyi, said Owode-Ketu has been under the siege of herders, pointing out the latest attack was one of many unprovoked attacks that had led to the death of many indigenes of the town.

He said information at his disposal revealed that the herders who carried out the Thursday morning attack, when later located in the bush, wore bullet proof vests and armed with sophisticated weapons.

“As I am speaking with you, my town is under the siege of herdsmen. My people are living in fears, we are at the mercy of these marauders. Those who carried out this latest attack, I was informed had bullet proof vests on and carried AK-47 rifles. Even, police are helpless to approach them in the bush where they were located after the attack.

“I am appealing to the state government, to as a matter of urgency, release us from the captivity of the herders, who are killing our people and destroying our farms, which remain the major source of our livelihood”. Reverend Fabuyi stated.

When contacted on phone, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi, who said no suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, explained that the police with the support of local vigilance group, hunters and youths, have gone on the trail of the suspects from the Eggua and Igbogila ends of the bush.