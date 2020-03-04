Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, warning that Igbo were capable of defending themselves and would not fold their arms and allow gun-wielding Fulani herdsmen continue in their violent attacks, raping, maiming and killing of Igbo in their ancestral lands.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in a letter to the IGP said Igbo had taken enough harassment and intimidation from Fulani herdsmen and that there was th need to end the attacksw.

Nwodo letter stemmed from an alleged action of Fulani herders and leaders at a recent meeting in Awka that also had in attendance the police, whereby they called the bluff of their host communities following reports that they were moving about with AK-47 riffles.

The letter titled “The Road to Anarchy” dated March 3 reads in parts, “it is with a heart full of trepidation and responsibility that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide brings to your notice a potentially explosive situation in Anambra State. The people of Umuawulu Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State saw four Fulani boys with six Ak-47 rifles slung on their shoulders and riding two motor cycles and trailed them to Isiagu Community also in Awka South LGA where they reside.

“When the news of the brazen wielding of firearms spread across the council area, as law-abiding citizens, stakeholders there convened a crucial meeting with the police and Fulani leaders and raised the matter for deliberation.

“The stakeholders told the Fulani leaders in the presence of men of the State Investigation and Intelligence Bureau (SIIB) Awka that they were alarmed and surprised that their boys were flagrantly displaying arms in the public, unmindful of the legal implications of unlawful possession of firearms. The stakeholders expressed disappointment that security agencies did not make any attempt to arrest the offending Fulani boys, adding that if it were Igbo boys they would have been arrested, tortured and charged to court.

“But rather than explain what led to the carrying of arms by the boys, or even apologise on behalf of the boys, the Fulani leaders told the stakeholders to do their worst and walked out on them, saying that their boys must always bear arms to protect themselves against religious, ethnic or tribal attacks from any quarters, and there is nothing anybody can do. This in the presence of law enforcement agents and nothing was actually done to arrest either the Fulani boys or their leaders for overtly declaring war on the people of Anambra State,” Nwodo said.

He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo was alarmed by the action of the Fulani leaders given the danger it portends even as he raised questions for the Police boss to respond to in the letter.

“Is the bearing of unlicensed firearms,especially sophisticated ones like Ak-47, no longer illegal and therefore punishable in breach in the laws of this country? Do we now have different laws for different ethnic groups in Nigeria?

If it were to be members of IPOB or any other group other than Fulani that bear such illegal arms, what fate would befall them? Does the impetuous action and utterance of the Fulani leaders not a clear and definite invitation to anarchy? “