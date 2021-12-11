From Okwe, Abuja, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on the Federal Government to take civil actions against farmer or herders fomenting trouble.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko in a statement yesterday, supported Benue State governor Samuel Ortom for speaking out against the activities of herders Inthe state.

He said, “the security of life, property and general welfare of the people is the central role of governments all over the world. In fact, section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) expressly provides that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.

“It is strongly recommended that affected individuals and states of the federation should follow the example of Benue State by pursuing possible civil actions against the Fulani herdsmen. Noteworthy, criminal prosecutions and civil actions would help to curb the recurrent Fulani herdsmen attacks.

“In the long term, the federal government must adopt critical policy decision (s) in collaboration with all the states of the federation and other critical stakeholders that could end the recurrent killings and other criminalities.

“In view of this, we berate a former two-term governor of Benue State and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs; George Akume for attacking Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on his position of insecurity in the state and nation at large.

“Akume had at a press conference on Monday, August 30, 2021 asked Ortom to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari for using foul language when he called on him to address the security challenges ravaging the country.

“It is so awkward that instead of using his good office and closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Mr. President the naked truth about the atrocities being perpetrated by invading Fulani herdsmen militia against the Benue people, he rather chose to play the role of an errand boy desperate to change the narrative and misinform or mislead the Nigerian people on the true situation on the ground.

“Nothing can be more unfortunate and pathetic than a situation where a man who is looked up to by the Benue people as a father and patriot allegedly choses to stoop so low in alleged defense and promotion of a well-orchestrated agenda of Fulanisation, which will ultimately consume everybody, including himself, if not checkmated.

“Minister George Akume needs to be courageous enough to speak for his good people of Benue State who have given all that he attained as a politician. Without Benue people, there will be no politically relevant George Akume

“HURIWA hereby throws her weight behind Governor Ortom. This is because Nigeria would have known peace if many governors were shouting against terror attacks by Fulani assailants and their sponsors.

“More so, if every governor had remained resolutely committed in providing security and wellbeing of their citizens as Governor Ortom and a few other governors are doing, the present security challenges would have been a thing of the past.

“We call on President Buhari to heed to the voice of reason by Governor Ortom and other governors that have raised concerns on the present dangers facing the Nigerian state occasioned by the atrocious activities of these Fulani herdsmen invaders.”

