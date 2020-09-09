Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has received the report of the Administrative Committee on Inquiry into land disputes between herders and farmers caused by illegal land use, abuse and allocation.

Governor Mohammed, while receiving the report, declared a strong commitment of his administration to reacquire all lands illegally allocated to individuals across the state.

The Governor had set up the committee to look into land disputes between Herders and Farmers caused by land use abuse and illegal allocation in all the twenty Local Government Areas of the State.

He expressed confidence that the recommendations of the committee will bring to an end herders and farmers clashes across the State.

He said the State Government will come up with a white paper on the basis of the recommendations and to set up an implementation committee to ensure due process and justice to all those involved.

The Governor also said the implementation committee would be assisted with consultants in urban and regional planning and other professionals so as to resolve the issue amicably.

‘Let me start by commending members of the committee for bringing issues that will assist towards bringing to an end lingering problem between the most critical stakeholders in the society, farmers and herders.

‘With the petitions and memoranda, it makes me happy that Bauchi State is alive and everybody is conscious and human right is coming to the fore and we will make sure that justice and equity are done to everybody.

‘It is unfortunate at this century when our fathers have done so much to establish cattle routes and reserves for environmental sustainability, but our lands are being allocated illegally and this must be reversed,’ the Governor said.

Mohammed stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to overcome and tackle the menace of illegal allocation of lands in order to ensure peaceful coexistence.

‘You have identified some critical areas and you have given recommendations of resolving them. I thank you must sincerely for your patriotism and professionalism in the discharge of your duties.’

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Surveyor Yahaya Baba, said the committee in the course of its assignment recieved more than 1000 petitions and memoranda from critical stakeholders.

He said the herders-farmers conflict is a great threat to security that needs to be checked, informing the proactive approach of the Governor in setting up the committee.

‘Your Excellency, I made bold to say you are indeed the first Governor be it military or democratically elected in the history of Bauchi State since its creation in 1976 to come up with an initiative of this nature. Sir, you are indeed a real peace maker who took the bull by its horn in addressing state issues.’

He said the committee interacted with all the stakeholders in the twenty Local Government Areas of the State followed by a technical inspection of all the identified problem areas for in-depth analysis.

Surveyor Yahaya Baba appealed to Governor Mohammed to make use of the committee’s recommendations in order to achieve sustainable peace between farmers and herders in the State.