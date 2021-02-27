From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Dr Fufa Gimba, a facilitator in the ongoing training of herders and farmers on alternative feedstock for cattle by the Centre for Social Change and Economic Development Nigeria (CSCED) on Saturday said the trainees were very excited over the exercise.

Gimba, who spoke to journalists in Jalingo said that there was massive turn out of herders and farmers for the training exceeding the 600 target across the state.

According to him, the trainers had to appeal to others to go back home, assuring them that they would be trained later by those were currently being trained.

“I was overwhelmed with crowd of herders and farmers who turn out for the training in Nyivu and Mararaba communities of Donga Local Government council of the state.

“After seeking clearance from their village head and Miyyeti Allah, a large crowd of interested members showed up at the training venues,” he said.

Gimba noted that they both expressed delight over the introduction of alternative feedstock for animals, saying they were tired of fighting each other over grazing issues.

He explained that most of materials used in formulating the feeds such as salt, urea were common in the communities except mollisses which would be available to them.

Alhaji Mustapha Baba, the team leader of the centre expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm showed by herders and famers over the new feeding method.

Baba said the success story so far was that the massive show of interest had enable the facilitators to surpass the 600 target where each of the 20 facilitators were to train a minimum of 30 herders and famers.

“The success story is so encouraging to all stakeholders who being looking for solution to the farmers and herders crisis,” he said.

The team leader explained that the main aim of the training which was supported by United Nations Peace building, United Nations Development program (UNDP), United Nations Human Rights Commission and UN Women was to curb farmers/herders crisis in the country.