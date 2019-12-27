Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed that two people were killed when cattle rustlers from Zamfara State invaded villages in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The police public relations officer in the state, Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed this in a telephone conversation with newsmen yesterday said some bandits on Monday carrying dangerous weapons believed to be cattle rustlers invaded Shagel and Yar Kuka villages of Danko Wasagu local government, shooting sporadically and carted away scores of livestock belonging to farmers in the area.

According to him, during the attack of the villages, two locals were killed by the bandits, while their animals were stolen.

“The bandits we believed to be cattle rustlers attacked on Monday Shagel and Yar Kuka villages of Danko Wasagu local government area.

“As you know, Danko Wasagu is a local government area in Kebbi State that is neighboring Zamfara State. So, what they do is they will quickly come into Kebbi, launch their attack and run away with animals. On that fateful day, two people were killed by them.”

Nafiu has, however, said the police had since deployed their men in the area and effort is ongoing to trace and arrest the criminals.

A resident of the area, who fled to Zuru for safety, DanBaba Jatau, told newsmen that the bandits launched attack on their village and he ran away from the area and came to Zuru to safely.

Jatau further explained that fear gripped residents of the area and many of them have abandoned their homes and fled to Ribah for safety. He confirmed that authorities in Kebbi State have deployed soldiers to compliment the efforts of the police to deal with the situation.