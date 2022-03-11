From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Suspected herdsmen have killed six people in separate attacks on two communities of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The latest attack on Iye community in Uvir Council Ward and another around Yelwata community are coming barely 24 hours after herdsmen reportedly killed five persons in Ahentse village, all in Guma local government area of the state.

Sources from the area said two people were killed in Yelwata, while four fishermen who had home for overnight fishing at Ake Fish Pond were attacked and killed by invading herdsmen suspected to have entered the Uvir Council Ward through Nasarawa State.

“The four people were killed at Ake fish pond. During this time, some people occupied the banks of the fish pond. They go there and make temporary tents where they fish and process it to dry.”

Speaking to newsmen by telephone, on Wednesday evening, Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, who confirmed another attack and killing of six people in his council, said four people were killed at Iye in Uvir council ward and two more people were killed around the Yelwata axis.

The council boss, who disclosed that the latest attack happened between 3am and 4am, yesterday, regretted the continued invasion and attack on his people by herdsmen, saying it was difficult to explain why the invaders chose to always attack his people.