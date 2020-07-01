Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A herdsman, Sule Umar, was in Tuesday arraigned before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate court for violating the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

The accused was taken to court by the Nigerian Police Force, Benue State Command.

The Police Prosecuting Officer, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that on June 26, men of the Benue State Livestock Guards, while on patrol along Mbalagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, saw the herder grazing his cattle in defiance to the law.

He said the Livestock Guards on sighting the herder with cows grazing openly subsequently arrested him for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State, 2017.

When the charge was read to him, Sule Umar who hails from Shinge Village, Lafia local government area of Nassarawa State pleaded not guilty.

Police Prosecuting Officer told the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another date to enable the prosecution prove their case.

But counsel to the herdsman, Ayuba Andenira made an oral application for the bail of the herder.

The trial Magistrate, Isaac Ajim granted the herdsman bail in the sum of N500,000 and one surety in like sum who must be resident in Makurdi.

Ajim added that in accordance with section 169(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Benue State, 2019, the surety shall deposit the sum of N500,000 with the court as security collateral and adjourned the matter to July 6 for further mention.