From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a herdsman in possession of an AK-47 rifle.

The suspect identified as “Mohammed” was arrested on August 10 in Iwoye Ketu in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, according to police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi explained that Mohammed’s arrest followed information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Imeko Divisional Headquarters that two young herdsmen suspected to be of Fulani background were sighted at CAC Oha Forest in Iwoye Ketu town with the assault rifle.

Upon the information, the DPO quickly mobilised his men, hunters, vigilante operatives and men of the So Safe Corps and stormed the forest.

‘After hours of combing the forest, one Mohammed was seen hiding in the bush with one AK-47 rifle, and he was promptly arrested.

‘The arrested armed boy is strongly suspected to be a member of kidnap syndicates who has been terrorising the area for quite some time now.

‘Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

‘The CP also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehending other members of his gang,’ the PPRO stated in the statement.

