Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A Fulani herdsman, Umar Kadiri, yesterday set their family house ablaze, killing his immediate younger brother, Idiri Kadiri.

The incident occurred at Ugwuachara area of Abakaliki in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Umar was said to have committed the act when his parents were out from home for cattle rearing.

Daily Sun gathered that the 12-year-old Umar after setting the settlement on fire, fled from home to an unknown destination.

The suspect’s father, Usman Kadiri, who reported the incident to the police, lamented that he was left with only the cloth he was putting on before the fire outbreak, adding that every other thing at the settlement was burnt to ashes and his son’s whereabouts remained unknown.

Loveth Odah, the police public relations officer in state, confirmed the report, adding that the police was already investigating the matter and that the law will take its full course.