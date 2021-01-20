An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a cattle rearer, Muhammed Bello, who allegedly attempted to kill one Ibrahim Muhammed in Kwara.

Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki remanded the defendant in Oke-Kura Correctional Service Centre, Ilorin.

He adjourned the matter till Jan. 25 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zacheaus Folorunsho, said that the victim was attacked when he challenged the defendant (Bello), whom he found grazing on his master’s farm, thereby destroying the farm produce.

Folorunsho added that the defendant was said to had became angry by the development and attacked Muhammed with cutlass.

He said that Bello cut off Muhammed’s right and left fingers in an attempt to kill him gradually before escaping into an unknown place.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant on the basis that his offence is an attempt to commit culpable homicide which is capital offence.

He said granting the defendant bail might make him to commit similar offence, saying he won’t know the gravity of his offence.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. (NAN)