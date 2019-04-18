Okey Sampson, Aba

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Aba, Abia State has adjourned sine die the case of a Fulani herdsman who chopped off three fingers of a widow in the commercial city, transferred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further action while the accused was remanded in custody.

Salisu Garuba had, in an attempt to kill Mrs. Esther Ibem Nmecha, a fortnight ago, chopped off three of her fingers.

It was gathered that the herder had taken his cattle to the business premises of Nmecha at No. 1 Pepples road in Ogbor Hill, Aba, for pasture.

It was reported that the woman who hails from Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state, politely asked the herder to take the cattle away as not to disrupt her business.

Garuba was said to be adamant and when Nmecha insisted the cows must be taken away from her business premises, the herder allegedly first hit her with a stick.

As if that was not enough, the Fulani herdsman was said to have immediately reached for his machete and attempted cutting off Nmecha’s head, but the woman used her hand to block the machete, which resulted in her losing three fingers.

When the matter came up again for hearing yesterday, Chief Magistrate Eluwa said although his court has jurisdiction to entertain the matter, but since the suspect was not represented in court by any counsel, he had no option than to transfer the case file to the DPP so that Garuba could be tried in a high court where he could be represented by a lawyer.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter sine die pending when the DPP will take action and ordered that the suspect be remanded in prison.