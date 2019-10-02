An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a herdsman, Mohammed Babuga, in Prison over alleged culpable homicide.

Magistrate Tinuola Ajayi granted the prosecution’s request to remand the defendant until the conclusion of police investigation.

Ajayi ordered that the defendant be remand at Oke-kura Prison in Ilorin and adjourned the case untill Oct. 22 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Al-hassan Jubril, had informed the court that the defendant allegedly lured the victim into bush where he ‘matcheted’ him to death around Kakafu village in Patigi Local Government area of Kwara.

He alleged that the defendant was arrested on Sept. 13 following information received from residents.

The defendant was arraigned on one-count charge of culpable homicide.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

He requested the court to remand the defendant in prison pending the conclusion of police investigation.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)